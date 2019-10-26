Several reports suggest that Apple may be in preliminary discussions with United Airlines over plans to upgrade San Francisco International Airport.

According to CNBC, at a media day in Chicago, United's Chief Digital Officer Linda Jojo told reporters that the partnership could "transform the way the airport experience is going to look".

The report claims that talks are in early stages and that both Apple and United have declined to provide any details, Jojo reportedly saying "I'm being deliberately vague." However it is noted that Apple employees have reportedly visited the airline's baggage hold, customer service facilities and other areas in previous months.

The two already have a strong relationship. Apple is United's top customer, reportedly spending $150 million a year on United flights, many of them to China. In return, United has purchased roughly 100,000 Apple devices for its staff. Jojo reportedly said:

"They fly us a lot... We're going to deepen that partnership."

It's actually quite fascinating to imagine how a company like Apple could apply its knowledge of customer service and tech to revolutionize an experience totally outside of its wheelhouse, like travelling from an airport. What kind of features could Apple add to SFO that could make it better? Let us know!