What you need to know
- Apple display supplier LG has reported its fifth consecutive quarterly loss.
- In Q1, it lost $294 million and revenue fell by 20%.
- LG plans to halt domestic production of LCD TVs by the end of 2020, in a bid to stop the bleeding.
Apple display supplier LG has recorded its fifth consecutive quarterly loss.
As reported by Reuters:
South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd reported its fifth straight quarter of operating losses on Thursday, hit hard as demand for smartphones and televisions slumped due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The operating loss for the first quarter ended March widened to 362 billion won ($294.70 million), from a loss of 132 billion won a year earlier, and compares with a Refinitiv SmartEstimate drawn from 19 analysts for a 390 billion won loss.
The Apple Inc supplier said revenue fell 20% to 4.7 trillion won.
In a statement, LG said, "we expect volatility in demand to increase down the road, as industry sectors are impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak." It says that it expects this will "inevitably linger" however LG remains hopeful that stay-at-home orders may drive demand for IT products.
Nasdaq further reports that analysts have pointed to a glut in the supply of LCD panels as rivals return to production. The report notes that LG, like Samsung, plans to end the production of LCD panels by the end of the year.
Whilst this is the fifth quarterly loss in a row for LG, the report points to a slump in demand for smartphones and televisions driven by the coronavirus pandemic as the prime factor behind the most recent quarter's downturn.
Blackmagic Design launches Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR
The company announced that its new 8K monitoring solution is now available to order, bringing new capabilities to the Pro Display XDR.
Animal Crossing's online multiplayer isn't working right now (update)
Playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons after a long day is a great way to unwind. However, the scheduled server maintenance is making certain aspects unavailable for a limited amount of time.
This iOS 14 concept will have you drooling and hoping Apple's watching
If Apple announces anything even close to this at WWDC in June it's going to be amazing.
Keep that iPhone XS juiced up for the long haul
When you have a beautiful high-tech phone like the iPhone XS, you tend to use it a lot - sometimes a whole heck of a lot! There's nothing more frustrating than a fast-draining battery, so you may need a good battery case to keep your iPhone powered up throughout the day.