What you need to know
- An analyst says that Apple stands to lose more than most in the 'Cold Tech War' going on between the U.S. and China.
- Dan Ives at Wedbush says Apple and Tesla are 'disproportionately impacted' by the issues.
A new report from Wedbush analyst Dan Ives says that Apple and Tesla stand to lose more than most in the ongoing 'Cold Tech War' raging between the U.S. and China.
In a recent investors note first shared by 9to5Mac Ives writes:
Tesla and Apple remain in the crossfire on the ongoing Cold Tech War. While the current tensions have many implications for US companies/consumers, the two US companies disproportionately impacted by this Cold Tech War are clearly Apple and Tesla. Apple has nearly all its iPhone production within China as part of its flagship Foxconn factory and Chinese consumers represent roughly 20% of all iPhones sold worldwide. Tesla on the other hand has built its flagship Giga factory in China with the country poised to represent ~40% of all global deliveries sold by 2022. So far, the bark has been worse than the bite relative to the backlash and negative impact on both Apple and Tesla in China, however this remains a clear risk in the broader US/China brewing Cold Tech War
According to Ives, its heavy reliance on China for its manufacturing of devices like the iPhone 12, as well as its large revenue base in the country could serve to cause some concern, however, he notes that the "bark has been worse than the bite" in terms of material impact so far. He says the issue remains a "clear risk".
Ives retained an 'outperform' rating for Apple's stock price, setting an ambitious target of $185, it is currently trading around $126.
Democrat records seized from Apple in Trump leaks investigation
A new report from the New York Times indicates that the Justice Department subpoenaed records from Apple whilst investigating leaks of classified information during the Trump administration, in what the report calls a "highly unusual step".
Apple tells developers it's time to 'optimize your app for 5G'
Apple has published a guide so developers can make the most of 5G, no matter the app.
Microsoft says OneDrive will support M1-powered Macs 'later this year'
Microsoft says that it's working to make OneDrive run natively on Apple silicon by the end of the year.
How will you attach your AirTag to the item you wish to track?
Apple's AirTag doesn't have any hooks or adhesive for attaching to your precious items. Luckily there are plenty of accessories for that purpose, both from Apple and third parties.