A new report from Apple has detailed how the company donated $1 million to LGBTQ+ charity Encircle, and the impact the nonprofit has on the people it works with.

In a feature today Apple stated:

Encircle, a Utah-based nonprofit, was founded in 2017 to help young LGBTQ+ people and their families find support and a sense of belonging at community resource houses across the state. This month, the nonprofit launched a new campaign that leaders in business, music, and technology are rallying behind, with new donations from Apple, Qualtrics founder Ryan Smith and his wife, Ashley — who also own the Utah Jazz — and Imagine Dragons's lead singer Dan Reynolds and his wife, musician Aja Volkman. The donations — valued at $4 million — will help kickstart Encircle's national expansion, with new community resource houses in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, and Arizona. In addition to a $1 million contribution, Apple will be donating iPads and other products to help expand Encircle's virtual programming and inspire new pathways for digital connection, creativity, and education.

Apple says that the charity Encircle "helps young people and their families through a number of services, including free and subsidized therapy sessions, Friendship Circles that create safe spaces and foster community, and an open-door policy that helps everyone who walks through their doors feel welcomed and accepted." With more of these services moving online during the pandemic, technology donations "make a meaningful difference" to Encircle as it tries to reach LGBTQ+ youth where they are.

Apple shared stories of families helped by Encircle, including Chrisann and Packard Toelupe, and their children Micah and Khristian:

Encircle has already helped countless families across Utah. Chrisann and Packard Toelupe have two LGBTQ-identified children — their son Micah and their daughter, Khristian. When Khristian shared her gender identity with her parents, Encircle helped the Toelupes find supportive resources and connect with other families looking to build community. "Encircle gave me the confidence to be an advocate for my child, because I saw so many other parents being advocates for their children," says Chrisann. "It was very lonely at first. But here was this whole network of people that I could call. You meet these other families, and you realize you're not alone."

You can read the full report here.