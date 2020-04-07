What you need to know
- Apple has committed $10 million to the 'One World: Together at Home' benefit event.
- Tim Cook joined Jimmy Fallon and Lady Gaga through FaceTime on the Tonight Show to announce the donation.
- The fundraiser has already brought in $35 million in donations as of yesterday.
Yesterday, Global Citizen and the World Health Organization announced in a press release that, in collaboration with Lady Gaga, they would be putting on a worldwide special event called 'One World: Together at Home' to raise money and support relief efforts battling the coronavirus pandemic.
Last night, The Tonight Show featured a FaceTime call between Jimmy Fallon, Lady Gaga, and Tim Cook in which Apple committed to donating $10 million to the fundraising event. The day before, the fundraising event had already reached $35 million in donations.
"Lady Gaga announces details about her giant Global Citizen cross-network special, One World: Together at Home, and brings Jimmy along on a fundraising FaceTime call to Tim Cook."
Apple has joined a number of other streaming services and broadcasters to stream the live event. The event will feature appearances and performances from a wide variety of artists and entertainers including Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish, Elton John, John Legend, Keith Urban, Stevie Wonder, and more.
The 'One World: Together At Home' special with be broadcast live on Saturday, April 18th at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET. If you'd like to learn more about the event and how you can get involved, visit the Global Citizen website.
