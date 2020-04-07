Yesterday, Global Citizen and the World Health Organization announced in a press release that, in collaboration with Lady Gaga, they would be putting on a worldwide special event called 'One World: Together at Home' to raise money and support relief efforts battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Last night, The Tonight Show featured a FaceTime call between Jimmy Fallon, Lady Gaga, and Tim Cook in which Apple committed to donating $10 million to the fundraising event. The day before, the fundraising event had already reached $35 million in donations.