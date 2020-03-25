Vice President Mike Pence has confirmed that Apple is donating 9 million N95 masks to healthcare facilities across the country amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

As reported by Business Insider:

Apple is donating 9 million protective face masks to help combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Vice President Mike Pence said during a press briefing on Tuesday. "And I spoke today, and the president spoke last week, with Tim Cook of Apple," Pence said. "And at this moment in time Apple went to their store houses and is donating 9 million N95 masks to healthcare facilities all across the country and to the national stockpile. "

Tim Cook announced apple's pledge to donate masks in both the US and Europe earlier this week, stating on Twitter:

Our teams at Apple have been working to help source supplies for healthcare providers fighting COVID-19. We're donating millions of masks for health professionals in the US and Europe. To every one of the heroes on the front lines, we thank you.

Last week Apple also announced it would make a substantial donation of medical supplies to Italy and its Department of Civil Protection in Italy. Italy remains the hardest hit country by the virus since the outbreak began.

Apple's donation figure of 9 million masks is a substantial increase on Vice President Pence's previous suggestion that Apple would provide 2 million masks. Apple joins Facebook and Tesla as companies pledge to offer more support in this manner.