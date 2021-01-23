What you need to know
- Apple has donated the mural at its Pioneer Place Apple Store to Don't Shoot Portland.
Apple has donated the mural at its Pioneer Place Apple Store in Portland, Oregon to Don't Shoot Portland, a "Black-led human rights nonprofit that advocates for accountability."
Don't Shoot Portland is a Black-led human rights nonprofit that advocates for accountability. Since 2014, we have implemented art, education and civic participation within our programming to create social change.
The organization announced the donation on Wednesday, January 21, saying that they have accepted the responsibility of "preserving the Apple @ Pioneer Place panels that reflect the responses of so many that were witnesses to this summers' uprisings and the joint call to action against institutionalized violence and white nationalism."
On January 21, 2021, America witnessed the inauguration of the first Black woman after a tumultuous year filled with white supremacy, racial violence and a global pandemic. As we continue to navigate our way through these changing times, it is with honor that we accept the responsibility of preserving the Apple @ Pioneer Place panels that reflect the responses of so many that were witnesses to this summers' uprisings and the joint call to action against institutionalized violence and white nationalism.
As we honor those who have been murdered, we feel closest to those who were murdered here in the city of Portland. Please continue to carry their names: Deonte Keller, Kendra James, Jason Washington, Terrell Johnson, Patrick Kimmons, Quanice Hayes, Aaron Campbell and too many names.
Apple had originally put up the panels in response to unrest between protestors and law enforcement during the social justice protests over the summer, and they quickly became a canvas for artists to create a mural focused on seeking justice for those who have been lost.
The company preserved the panels but it was unknown until now what would happen with them. It is currently unclear what Don't Shoot Portland will do just yet with the art. They have asked that anyone who was part of the mural's creation to reach out to them at contact@dontshootpdx.org.
