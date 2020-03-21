Tim Cook at the iPhone 11 Pro eventSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Apple is donating at least two million N95 masks to healthcare workers.
  • Vice President Mike Pence announced the donation in a press briefing.
  • The company will be distributing the masks across the United States and Europe.

In a press briefing at the White House today, Vice President Mike Pence announced that Apple would be donating two million N95 masks to help healthcare workers stay safe while treating patients who may be infected with the coronavirus.

"This is another story about great American industry. The President and I literally heard directly from Apple that they're donating two million industrial masks to this effort around the country and working with our administration to distribute those."

Later in the day, Apple's CEO Tim Cook confirmed the donation on Twitter, saying that the company is donating millions of masks to healthcare workers in the United States and Europe. He said that the company is working to help source additional medical supplies as well.

This is the latest humanitarian effort from Apple in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The company has also made a donation of medical supplies to Protezione Civile in Italy as well as committing at least $15 million to help lessen the economic impact of the epidemic.