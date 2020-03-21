In a press briefing at the White House today, Vice President Mike Pence announced that Apple would be donating two million N95 masks to help healthcare workers stay safe while treating patients who may be infected with the coronavirus.

"This is another story about great American industry. The President and I literally heard directly from Apple that they're donating two million industrial masks to this effort around the country and working with our administration to distribute those."

VP PENCE: Apple is donating 2 Million N95 masks pic.twitter.com/w6ZBFurqmz — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 21, 2020

Later in the day, Apple's CEO Tim Cook confirmed the donation on Twitter, saying that the company is donating millions of masks to healthcare workers in the United States and Europe. He said that the company is working to help source additional medical supplies as well.

Our teams at Apple have been working to help source supplies for healthcare providers fighting COVID-19. We're donating millions of masks for health professionals in the US and Europe. To every one of the heroes on the front lines, we thank you. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 21, 2020

This is the latest humanitarian effort from Apple in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The company has also made a donation of medical supplies to Protezione Civile in Italy as well as committing at least $15 million to help lessen the economic impact of the epidemic.