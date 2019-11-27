What you need to know
- Reports suggest Apple is doubling the production of its AirPods Pro.
- Orders are reportedly up to 2 million units a month.
- Current online orders are shipping as late as December 31.
Reports are suggesting that demand for Apple's AirPods Pro is proving so high that Apple has doubled its manufacturing order.
According to Nikkei Asian Review via 9to5Mac, Apple has doubled its orders of AirPods Pro, from 1 million to 'at least' 2 million units per month, in the face of monstrous demand.
The news comes in wake of confirmation that AirPods Pro shipping times have slipped to the very end of 2019, with current orders expected to arrive December 31. The window to get your AirPods Pro (from Apple at least) before the end of the year is closing fast.
Bloomberg previously suggested that AirPods shipments overall may double in 2019 compared to last year, thanks to "much higher than expected" demand for AirPods Pro. This latest report of increased manufacturing orders would seem to confirm those reports.
According to the report, Apple's AirPods Pro devices are being manufactured by Luxshare in China, a long-time supplier of Apple's AirPods.
There is however another option. If you're in the hunt for AirPods Pro, you can always grab them from Amazon, and enjoy a $14 saving for your troubles.
Pro Savings
Apple AirPods Pro
It has only been a few days since the new AirPods Pro were released, and now there's already a way to save on the purchase! Amazon's offering $14 off the regular price, though there's a slight shipping delay you'll have to contend with.
$234.99
$249.00 $14 off
