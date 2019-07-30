Apple CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri spoke with analysts during the company's Q3 2019 earnings call. Here's our ongoing live transcript of their remarks! If you want some quick analysis on Apple's results, we recommend checking out the awesome charts from Six Colors.

Cook's opening remarks





Tim Cook

Good afternoon and thanks to all of you for joining us today. We're thrilled to report a return to growth at a new June quarter revenue record of $53.8 billion. We saw significant improvement in yea- over-year iPhone performance compared to last quarter. Very strong performances for both Mac and had an absolute blowout quarter for wearables where we had accelerating growth of well over 50% and a new high watermark for services where we set an all-time revenue record of $11.5 billion. When you step back and consider wearables and services together to areas where we have strategically invested in the last several years they now approach the size of a Fortune 50 company. Geographically we're happy with our performance across the board including a return to growth in mainland China. We accomplish these results despite strong headwinds from foreign exchange, which impacted our top-line growth rate by 300 basis points, compared to a year ago. That's equivalent to about $1.5 billion of revenue. Importantly, in constant currency, our revenue grew in all five of our geographic segments. For iPhone, we generated $26 billion in revenue. While this is down 12% from last year's June quarter, it is a significant improvement to the 17 % year-over-year decline in Q2. We're encouraged by the results we're seeing from the initiatives that we spoke about in January, including strong customer response to our in-store trade-in and financing programs. In fact, iPhone in our retail and online stores, returned to growth on a year-over-year basis in the month of June. Our active installed base of iPhone reached a new all-time high and was up year over year in each of our top 20 markets underscoring the quality of our products and the satisfaction and loyalty of iPhone customers around the world. Revenue excluding iPhone was up 17 % from last year with growth across all categories starting with services we generate at all-time record revenue of $11.5 billion. That's up 13% year-over-year. And if we exclude the $236 million favorable onetime item from the June quarter, last year services growth was 15% or 18% in constant currency which is consistent with our Q2 performance. Our strong services performance was broad-based. We set new all-time records for Apple Care. Music cloud services and our App Store search ad business. And we achieved a new third-quarter revenue record for the app store. What's more, we had double-digit services revenue growth in all five of our geographic segments. We surpassed 420 million paid subscriptions to services across our platform and we remain on track to double our fiscal year 16 services revenue in 2020. In May, we launched our all-new Apple TV app in over 100 countries, bringing together all the ways to watch TV in a single app across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and select smart TV's. Monthly viewers in the Apple TV app in the United States are up over 40% year-over-year. We've seen our success being driven here by several factors. First, the fact that we have been able to integrate content from over 150 leading content providers all in one place. Second, the same ease of use and unmatched user interface that sets Apple apart in other categories sets us apart in TV as well. And third, we're benefiting from a broader secular move to over-the-top services. We're engaging with this third trend in five ways our Apple TV hardware Apple TV channels where customers can choose to pay only for the channels they want. Our massive library of over a hundred thousand iTunes Movies and TV shows the app store where users can find their favorite streaming services and later this year our original programming serve as Apple TV plus Apple Pay is now completing nearly 1 billion transactions per month more than twice the volume of a year ago. Apple Pay launched in 17 countries in the June quarter, completing our coverage in the European Union and bringing us to a total of 47 markets currently. Based on June quarter performance, Apple Pay is now adding more new users than Pay Pal, and monthly transaction volume is growing four times as fast. In the United States, in addition to a successful integration into Portland's transit system in May, we're beginning the rollout of New York City transit and will launch in Chicago later this year. In China, Apple Pay launched the payment card for Didi, the world's largest ride-hailing provider. As I've said before transit integration is a major driver of a broader digital wallet adoption and we're going to keep up this push to help users leave their wallet at home. In more and more instances. On a related note, thousands of Apple employees are using Apple card every day in our beta test and, we plan to begin the rollout of Apple card in August. As I mentioned at the outset, it was another sensational quarter for wearables with growth accelerating to well over 50 percent. We had great results for Apple Watch, which set a new June quarter revenue record, and is reaching millions of new users, Over 75% of customers buying Apple Watch in the June quarter we're buying their first Apple Watch. We continue to see phenomenal demand for AirPods, and when you tally up the last four quarters, our wearables business is now bigger than 60% of the companies in the Fortune 500. We had great performance from iPad with revenue of over $5 billion, and growth driven by iPad Pro, and by strong customer response to the new iPad Mini and iPad Air. This was our third consecutive quarter of growth and with revenue up 15% year to date, we feel great about where we're headed with our current lineup of iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro we've got the perfect device for everyone from young learners to professionals. We were also very happy with double-digit revenue growth from Mac fueled by a strong performance of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Looking forward there's an enormous amount to be excited about for Mac on the heels of our Mac mini and iMac updates earlier in the fiscal year. We brought significant updates to the bulk of our notebook lineup in the last couple of months. We now have a $999 MacBook Air that is killer for college students and for our pro users who push the limits of what a Mac can do. We were thrilled to unveil the most powerful Mac ever; the new Mac Pro and the all-new Pro Display XDR which will be available this fall. They're designed for maximum performance expansion and configure ability and at breakthrough pricing. And they're the most powerful tools Apple has ever put in the hands of pro customers. What's more, the Mac ecosystem, as a whole is about to get a big boost. At our recent Worldwide Developers Conference, we announced a game-changing tool to help developers easily adapt their iOS and iPadOS apps for the Mac. I'll have a bit more to say on that in a moment. I'd like to provide some color on our performance in Greater China where we saw significant improvement compared to the first half of fiscal 2019 and return to growth in constant currency. We experienced noticeably better year over year comparisons for our iPhone business there than we saw in the last two quarters. And we had sequential improvement in the performance of every category. The combined effects of government stimulus consumer response to trade and programs financing offers and other sales initiatives and growing engagement with the broader Apple ecosystem had a positive effect. We were especially pleased with the double-digit increase in services driven by strong growth from the App Store in China. Turning to the future, last week we announced an agreement with Intel to acquire the majority of its smartphone modem business. This is our second-largest acquisition by dollars and our largest ever in terms of staff. We're looking forward to welcoming all of them to Apple. We see this as a great opportunity to work with some of the leading talents in this field to grow our portfolio of wireless technology patents to over 17,000 to expedite our development of our future products. And to further our long term strategy of owning and controlling the primary technologies behind the products that we make. We also had our best WWDC ever last month, packed with announcements of great new features coming this fall across our four software platforms making them more powerful, more personal, and more private. For iPhone users, iOS 13 will take on a dramatic new look with dark mode while delivering major updates to the apps you use every day, including Photos, Camera, and Maps. iOS 13 offers great new ways to help you manage your privacy and security, including Sign-on with Apple, which uses face ID or Touch ID to quickly sign in to apps and websites without sharing your personal information and improvements across the entire system will make iPhone even faster and more delightful to use than ever before. For the first time iPad is getting its own version of iOS called iPadOS, A strategic step forward that takes the iPad experience to a whole new level. The redesigned Home screen powerful new multitasking tools and deeper integration with Apple Pencil, take productivity and creativity further, including using your iPad as an extended and interactive second monitor for your Mac. For Apple TV, tvOS 13 will make the big screen experience even more personal. With a redesigned home screen and multi-user support, everyone in the family can get a more engaging and tailored experience with their favorite TV shows, movies, sports, and news, along with Apple Music and photos and videos in iCloud, and an app store with thousands of great games and apps. watchOS 6 is a major step forward in helping Apple Watch users stay healthy active and connected. Apple Watch now has a dedicated App Store that users can access directly from the device, and new watch faces, Siri enhancements, and music and audio features make Apple Watch more useful than ever. And of course we continue to innovate on Apple Watch's promise to be an intelligent guardian for your health. watchOS 6 includes powerful new features, like notifications that warn about high decibel noise to protect your hearing, and cycle tracking to aid in women's health care decisions. In the June quarter we expanded the availability of the ECG app and irregular rhythm notifications to five additional European countries, and added Canada and Singapore just last week making them available in 31 countries and regions around the world, with more to come later this year. We're very proud of the muscle we built in bringing regulated products like these to market. This is an important competency that creates exciting opportunities for us moving forward. As I noted earlier we believe macOS Catalina will be a breakthrough in the Mac ecosystem. A new tool included in macOS Catalina, called Mac Catalyst, gives developers a major head start in bringing their iOS apps to the Mac. Thousands of developers are already using it to bring their apps to the Mac ecosystem, and we expect to see a wave of popular apps arriving for the Mac as early as this fall. Again, it's worth taking a step back in digesting the bigger picture here. These updates are the latest steps in a broader strategic effort to make the user experience across iOS, macOS, iPadOS watchOS, and tvOS more effortless and more intuitive. Apple is alone in offering this kind of value and ecosystem to its customers. And these devices and their platforms are unmatched in their ease of use, their seamlessness, and their privacy and security. And while providing these things, we've created a dynamic environment where a developers benefit greatly from creating for and distributing on these platforms. And our customers of course benefit greatly from access to all this creativity and innovation. We also unveiled other exciting technologies to make it easier and faster for developers to create powerful new apps. Swift UI provides an intuitive new framework for building sophisticated user interfaces across our software platforms using simple easy to use code. CoreML 3 supports the acceleration of more types of advanced real-time machine learning models and CreateML lets developers build machine learning models without writing code. We had the world's largest augmented reality enabled platform and thousands of ARKit-enabled applications in the App Store. Building on the strategy and our momentum in this area we introduced three new AR-based technologies. ARKit 3 uses on-device real-time machine learning to recognize the human form and integrates people seamlessly into AR experiences. RealityKit is a new developer framework, built from the ground up to provide all the tools and technologies required to make AR objects virtually lifelike, and Reality Composer brings a content creation to tens of millions of developers who have no 3D experience. Our developers are already running with these new technologies and we think our customers are going to love some of the apps that these creators have in store in the months ahead. On so many fronts, there's an enormous amount to look forward to over the next few months including the launch of new services like Apple Arcade, Apple TV +, and Apple Card. And without giving too much away we have several new products that we can't wait to share with you. Until then thanks for joining us today. And for more details on the June quarter results, I'll turn the call over to Luca.

Luca Maestri provides more detail on the quarter





Luca Maestri

Thank you, Tim. Good afternoon everyone. We're happy to report a June quarter revenue record of $53.8 billion, up 1% year-over-year. We returned to growth despite a difficult foreign exchange environment around the world, which impacted our year-over-year growth rate by 300 basis points. We set June quarter revenue records in the Americas, in Japan, and the rest of Asia Pacific. And, as Tim mentioned earlier, all our geographic segments grew in constant currency. Overall products revenue was $42.4 billion, down 2% year-over-year, which is significantly better than the 8% decline in products revenue that we experienced during the first half of the fiscal year. Product categories outside of iPhone grew 20% with strong results in wearables. Mac and iPad services revenue grew 13% to a new all-time record of $11.5 billion, excluding the onetime item we highlighted a year ago in connection with the final resolution of various lawsuits. Services revenue growth was 15% and 18% in constant currency terms. On a geographic basis, we saw marked improvement in our year-over-year comparisons from emerging markets relative to the first half of this fiscal year, particularly in the BRIC countries where year-over-year performance went from a 25% revenue decline in the first half to 3% growth in the June quarter. We set June quarter revenue records in several major developed markets, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, Japan, Australia, and Korea. In emerging markets, we returned to growth in mainland China, grew strong double digits in India and in Brazil, and we set new Q3 records in Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines. Company gross margin was 37.6%, flat sequentially and in line with our guidance. Products gross margin was 30.4%, down about 80 basis points sequentially, due to seasonal loss of leverage and product makes, partially offset by favorable cost. Services gross margin was 64.1%, up 30 basis points sequentially, primarily due to a favorable mix. Net income was $10 billion. Diluted earnings per share with $2.18 and operating cash flow was $11.6. Let me get into more detail for each of our revenue categories. iPhone revenue was $26 billion, down 12% compared to a year ago. This was significantly better year-over-year performance than last quarter's 17% decline, with sequential improvement in year-over-year comparisons in 15 of our top 20 markets. Our active install base of iPhone continue to grow to a new all-time high in each of our geographic segments, and in the U.S., the latest survey of consumers from 451 Research indicates iPhone customer satisfaction of 99% for iPhone XR iPhone XS and XS Max combined. Among business buyers who plan to purchase smartphones in the September quarter 83% plan to purchase iPhones. Turning to services; we reached an all-time revenue record in spite of foreign exchange headwinds with double-digit growth from the App Store, Apple Music, cloud services, and Apple Care. And triple-digit growth from Apple Pay and our App Store search ad business. All geographic segments at double-digit growth in services revenue and set new June quarter records with all-time records in the Americas and the rest of Asia-Pacific. In total, services accounted for 21% of Apple revenue and 36% of gross margin dollars. Customer engagement in our ecosystem continues to grow. The number of transacting accounts on our digital content stores reached a new all-time high in the June quarter and the number of paid accounts grew strong double-digits compared to last year. We now have over 420 million paid subscriptions across the services on our platforms and we are well on our way to our goal of surpassing the 500 million mark during 2020. On the App Store, our growth accelerated sequentially. Our subscription business continues to grow strongly and is extremely diversified across many categories such as entertainment, lifestyle, photo, and video, and music. Third-party subscription revenue grew by over 40%, and across all third-party subscription apps, the largest accounted for only 0.25% of total services revenue. Among our many services records, it was our best quarter ever for Apple Care. We are seeing an increase in service contract attach rates and our expanding distribution of Apple Care through our partners. We also recently expanded our authorized service provider network, and nearly 1000 Best Buy stores across the US are now offering expert service and repairs for Apple products...