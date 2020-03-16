Over the last week, Apple has made the decision to move its office workers to a remote work environment and close all of its retail stores outside of China for at least two weeks. The measures have been put in place to protect employees and customers from the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Unfortunately, one employee from its California offices has tested positive for the virus. Billboard reports that, according to multiple sources, an Apple employee who works at the company's campus in Culver City, California has contracted coronavirus. Employees of the campus were alerted to the situation by email on Saturday.

In a statement to Billboard, Apple confirms that the employee informed the company of their situation and, according to the statement, experienced no symptoms when they were last present in the office. As of today, the Culver City campus remains open.

"A team member in our Culver City office has informed us they tested positive for COVID-19. The individual had no symptoms when they were last in the office, and remains in self isolation at home ... We recognize this is a challenging time for our global community and our thoughts remain with those around the world personally affected by COVID-19 and the heroic medical professionals and researchers fighting it."

Apple's offices continue to undergo "deep cleaning" measures to ward off infection by contact with surfaces, as well as health screenings and temperature checks at all of its corporate locations. Its retail locations remain closed until at least March 27th.