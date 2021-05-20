Over 1000 Apple employees have signed a petition urging CEO Tim Cook to release a statement in support of the Palestinian people.

As reported by The Verge, the letter urges the company to recognize that "millions of Palestinian people currently suffer under an illegal occupation."

The move comes on the heels of Israel's deadly bombing campaign in Gaza, which has killed roughly 227 people, including at least 63 children. On Thursday, the Israeli government approved a unilateral cease fire. Members of the Apple Muslim Association — an official employee group — say they were inspired to write the note after the company failed to put out a statement condemning the violence toward Palestinians. "We are frustrated and disappointed because once more, many of those in positions of power and influence ... either choose to remain silent or release ineffectually neutral 'both sides' statements with regards to the Palestinian situation,'" they wrote. Historically, the company has not been quick to voice solidarity with Muslim employees or support Muslim causes, according to one current worker. (Tim Cook was, however, an outspoken critic of Donald Trump's Muslim ban).

According to the report, the letter was sent on Monday but those who drafted it have not yet received a response from Apple. The company has not yet responded to a request for comment from The Verge either.

Below is the full letter: