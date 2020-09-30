Apple is ending support for its Beats Updater utility, meaning users will no longer be able to update firmware with the tool going forward.

From MacRumors:

Apple has officially retired Beats Updater, the software utility that lets users update the firmware of their Beats Wireless headphones, earphones, and speakers. Beats Updater allows users to plug their Beats product directly into the USB port of their computer to check for firmware updates online, but with Apple's growing tendency to deliver over-the-air updates to wireless products via iOS or iPadOS, the company clearly feels the utility has reached the end of its life.

The tool can still be downloaded for both Windows and Mac and will support a few models of previous-generation wireless Beats products including its Solo2, Studio, Powerbeats 2, Powerbeats Pro, Powerbeats 3, Solo Pro, Solo3, BeatsX, and Studio 3 headphones.

As per the report, some of these can be updated simply by pairing them with an iOS device, or through the Beats app for Android. Over-the-air supports Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, Powerbeats3 Wireless, Solo Pro, Solo3, Studio3 Wireless, and Beats X.

A recent Beats firmware update means Apple's Powerbeats Pro can now automatically switch between iPhone and iPad if you're running iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. The feature works with Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, and Beats Solo Pro, although hasn't been rolled out to any other model save the Powerbeats Pro.

Apple is expected to debut its own set of over-ear headphones, dubbed AirPods Studio at an event over the coming months.