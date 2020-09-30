What you need to know
- Apple is ending support for Beats Updater.
- Previously, users could plug their wireless Beats into a computer to update their firmware.
- Going forward, over-the-air will be the only way to update.
Apple is ending support for its Beats Updater utility, meaning users will no longer be able to update firmware with the tool going forward.
From MacRumors:
Apple has officially retired Beats Updater, the software utility that lets users update the firmware of their Beats Wireless headphones, earphones, and speakers.
Beats Updater allows users to plug their Beats product directly into the USB port of their computer to check for firmware updates online, but with Apple's growing tendency to deliver over-the-air updates to wireless products via iOS or iPadOS, the company clearly feels the utility has reached the end of its life.
The tool can still be downloaded for both Windows and Mac and will support a few models of previous-generation wireless Beats products including its Solo2, Studio, Powerbeats 2, Powerbeats Pro, Powerbeats 3, Solo Pro, Solo3, BeatsX, and Studio 3 headphones.
As per the report, some of these can be updated simply by pairing them with an iOS device, or through the Beats app for Android. Over-the-air supports Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, Powerbeats3 Wireless, Solo Pro, Solo3, Studio3 Wireless, and Beats X.
A recent Beats firmware update means Apple's Powerbeats Pro can now automatically switch between iPhone and iPad if you're running iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. The feature works with Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, and Beats Solo Pro, although hasn't been rolled out to any other model save the Powerbeats Pro.
Apple is expected to debut its own set of over-ear headphones, dubbed AirPods Studio at an event over the coming months.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
One artist made $100,000 in 6 days by selling custom icons for iOS 14
Someone was able to earn more than $100,000 in just six days after making some custom icons for people looking to make their iOS 14 Home screens look aesthetic AF.
Manchester Apple store closed as staff 'affected' by COVID-19
Apple has closed its Manchester Trafford Centre store after a member of staff tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesman for Apple told the Manchester Evening News that COVID-19 had "affected some team members."
Apple Watch could overload medical system with false positives
Researchers have warned that Apple Watch's abnormal pulse detection feature could risk overwhelming health services due to false positives.
Keep your Powerbeats 4 handy and safe
Your Powerbeats 4 earbuds cost a pretty penny, so you'll want to keep them safe. Here are some great cases that will keep those Powerbeats secure as you travel and commute.