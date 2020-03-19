Update: Apple's purchase limits appear to be in place worldwide. While there is no fine print indicating any limits outside of Asian countries, quantities are limited during the checkout process. https://t.co/4kx9tG1YTC — MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) March 19, 2020

Apple is enforcing purchase limits on several products on its website across the globe.

As reported by MacRumors:

Apple this week set purchase limits on its newly updated iPad Pro and MacBook Air models, its entire range of iPhone models, and the Mac mini on its online store in several Asian countries, including China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan. The new MacBook Air and the Mac mini are limited to five orders per customer, for example, while the new iPad Pro is limited to two 11-inch models and two 12.9-inch models per customer. There is also a limit of two iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus models per customer.

MacRumors notes that Apple has previously placed purchase limits on products to "combat the gray market", however it is more likely that current restrictions are a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Apple's supply chain.

As the report notes Apple has not set purchase limits in any other region or country.

Yesterday, Apple announced its brand new iPad Pro models, featuring support for trackpads or mice, a new LiDAR scanner for AR, 4K video, 12MP camera and more. The new devices are available on Apple's website and for pre-order on Amazon. They are due to be released on March 25.