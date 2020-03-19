Apple New Ipad ProSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Apple has set purchase limits worldwide.
  • Controls are also in force on Apple's new MacBook Air, iPad Pro and the iPhone.
  • The move has likely been forced by the impact of COVID-19 on its supply chain.

This story has been updated after it emerged that Apple's purchase limits seem to be in force across the globe, not just in Asia. MacRumors now reports that they are also in effect in the United States, Canada, and Europe as well as Asia.

Apple is enforcing purchase limits on several products on its website across the globe.

As reported by MacRumors:

Apple this week set purchase limits on its newly updated iPad Pro and MacBook Air models, its entire range of iPhone models, and the Mac mini on its online store in several Asian countries, including China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan.

The new MacBook Air and the Mac mini are limited to five orders per customer, for example, while the new iPad Pro is limited to two 11-inch models and two 12.9-inch models per customer. There is also a limit of two iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus models per customer.

MacRumors notes that Apple has previously placed purchase limits on products to "combat the gray market", however it is more likely that current restrictions are a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Apple's supply chain.

Save big with these deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN & more

As the report notes Apple has not set purchase limits in any other region or country.

Yesterday, Apple announced its brand new iPad Pro models, featuring support for trackpads or mice, a new LiDAR scanner for AR, 4K video, 12MP camera and more. The new devices are available on Apple's website and for pre-order on Amazon. They are due to be released on March 25.

Get 'em while they're hot

New Apple iPad Pro

Available to pre-order now, will be released on March 25.

Apple's brand new iPad Pro models come with new A12Z Bionic chips, 12MP camera, 4K video, LiDAR sensor for AR and support for a trackpad or mouse with iPadOS 13.4.

Apple has also announced a new Macbook Air, new Mac Mini, new Apple Watch bands and new iPhone cases.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.