Intel has just made a big hire at the expense of Apple.

As reported by Tom's Hardware, the company has hired Jeff Wilcox as an Intel Fellow and CTO of the Design Engineering Group. Wilcox, who was previously Director of Mac Systems Architecture at Apple, helped lead the Mac's transition to Apple silicon that now powers the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac.

During his previous eight years as Director of Mac Systems Architecture at Apple, Jeff Wilcox oversaw system architecture, signal integrity and power integrity for Mac systems, and was instrumental in leading the transition to Apple Silicon beginning with the M1 chip. His new role at Intel feels like a continuation of that road.

Wilcox has actually already worked for Intel in the past for three years between 2010 and 2013 before joining Apple a couple of years later.

