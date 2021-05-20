A new report says Apple sold 2.7 million iPhones in China last month, enjoying "brisk" sales of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, including Apple's latest new purple color.

From Digitimes:

Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 series products, including a new color of iPhone 12 mini, enjoyed brisk sales in China in April, totaling 2.7 million units or 10% of the market share, up from 8% seen a month earlier.

Looking ahead, the report cites observer estimations stating Apple's shipments of iPhones in China "are likely to grow by a double-digit rate on year to 8-8.5 million units in the second quarter of 2021."

For context, the report says that in the first four months of 2021 91.27 million 5G smartphones were shipped in China, with cumulative shipments expected to break 100 million through May. April's figures in China were down 34% on the same month last year, but the overall total for the first four months is up 39% on 2020.

Apple announced the aforementioned purple iPhone 12 at its Spring Loaded April event, and according to this latest report, the new color is proving quite popular. From the announcement: