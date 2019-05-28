If you're not attending WWDC this year, and you're lucky enough to be sitting in front of a television set with an Apple TV hooked up on June 3 at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET, you can watch Apple's keynote address streaming on your big screen. Apple just updated the Apple Events app with the new visual theme for WWDC 2019, which includes a blue background and this year's notable neon logo design.

While you're waiting for this year's WWDC keynote to begin, you can spend a few hours reliving the past with Apple's March event, where it announced the upcoming services like Apple Card, Apple Arcade, and TV+, and where celebrities like JJ Abrams and Oprah Winfrey made an appearance.

Or, you can go back even further to Apple's iPad Pro event from October 2018 or the big iPhone XS event from September 2018.

Come back on June 3 at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET to watch the WWDC 2019 keynote live as it happens to be among the first to find out what Apple announces.