Apple has today announced plans to build a new office building on its Cork campus that will house some 1,300 new employees.

RTE reports:

Apple has announced plans to construct a new office building on its Cork campus capable of accommodating up to 1,300 staff, in a move that looks set to result in a significant expansion of its Irish workforce. The technology giant said both new and existing staff would use the four storey over basement facility, which it is hoped will be completed by mid-2025.

While it isn't clear how many new staff will occupy the building, Apple said it was "thrilled to accelerate our investments here as we grow our team and expand our campus." Apple will need planning permission from Cork City Council to carry out the work, and reports state this will be filed today.

The new building will be run on 100% renewable energy just like the rest of Apple's corporate operations and will include a new Commute Hub with storage for bikes, scooters, and charging for electric vehicles.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it was "most encouraging to see" Apple continue to invest in its Cork site, while Ireland's Minister for Enterprise, Trade, and Employment Leo Varadkar said he wished the team "every continued success with this expansion."

Reports today include the above artist's rendition of the proposed new expansion. Apple's Vice President of European operations Cathy Kearney said "we are proud to be part of the community here, and with this new project, we will continue to create new jobs, support local organizations, and drive innovation on behalf of our customers."