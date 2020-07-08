Apple has today announced that it is expanding its Independent Repair Provider Program to the U.S. and Canada.

In a press release Apple stated:

Apple is expanding its Independent Repair Provider Program with additional options for customers to access repair services. The industry-leading program enables businesses of all sizes to offer repairs on iPhone using genuine Apple parts, which ensures safety and quality. Following the launch of the program in the US last fall, over 140 independent repair companies have joined with over 700 new US locations now available to customers, and businesses in Europe and Canada can now sign up. "We are thrilled to expand our independent repair program to more locations across the US and to businesses across Europe and Canada," said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer. "When a customer needs a repair, we want them to have a range of options that not only suits their needs but also guarantees safety and quality so their iPhone can be used for as long as possible."

Apple says that since the launch of the Independent Repair Provider Program, 140 companies in 700 new locations have opened up to provide out-of-warranty repairs for iPhone. All the businesses get free training and access to genuine parts, tools, and manuals used by Authorized Service Providers and Apple Stores.

The service is now opening up to Canada and 32 countries in Europe, there is no cost to join and training is free for new businesses.

Apple says that it has also expanded its Authorized Repair Service network, which it says has tripled in size in just three years. You can read the full press release here.