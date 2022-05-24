What you need to know
- Apple is expanding its Today at Apple Creative Studios.
- Seven more cities are coming online this year.
- Apple also announced the return of Today at Apple Creative Studios to some cities for a second year.
Apple has today announced its plan to expand its Today at Apple Creative Studios to a ton of new cities around the world while also confirming a second year at others.
This year, Creative Studios will launch in Nashville, Miami, Berlin, Milan, Taipei, Tokyo, and Sydney, Apple says, while Chicago; Washington, D.C.; New York City; London; Paris; Bangkok; and Beijing will allow benefit from a second year. The expanded program "offers career-building mentorship, training, and resources across a wide range of artistic disciplines, which now include all-new curricula in app design, podcasting, spatial audio production, and filmmaking."
Designed to support young people who face barriers to receiving a quality creative education, Creative Studios connects participants with mentors from Apple and more than 30 nonprofit community partners who specialize in areas such as books and storytelling, app design, radio and podcasts, and photography, film, and TV. Participants will receive hands-on education, training, and feedback on their projects. In addition to nurturing participants' creative skills, mentors will encourage them to think about how their talents can encourage social change in their communities.
Apple says that 400 young people participated in Creative Studios events last year, with works created including books, films, and music. Some even saw their creations showcased in Apple Music, Apple Books, and elsewhere in the Apple ecosystem.
The new sessions are all free and open to the public with registration beginning today. More information about this year's program can be found in Apple's announcement post.
