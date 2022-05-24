Apple has today announced its plan to expand its Today at Apple Creative Studios to a ton of new cities around the world while also confirming a second year at others.

This year, Creative Studios will launch in Nashville, Miami, Berlin, Milan, Taipei, Tokyo, and Sydney, Apple says, while Chicago; Washington, D.C.; New York City; London; Paris; Bangkok; and Beijing will allow benefit from a second year. The expanded program "offers career-building mentorship, training, and resources across a wide range of artistic disciplines, which now include all-new curricula in app design, podcasting, spatial audio production, and filmmaking."