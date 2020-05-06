What you need to know
- Back in April, Apple made mobility data available to help combat COVID-19.
- Aggregated navigation data can show how much/less some forms of transport are being used.
- Apple has now expanded the data to cover all US states.
Apple has expanded its initial mobility trends data coverage to include all US states.
As reported by 9to5Mac:
Apple has vastly expanded the data available through its Apple Maps Mobility Trends Reports. Apple originally made this data available last month as a way to help health authorities mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
When the tool was first made available, Apple touted that Mobility Trends Reports aggregated data from major cities and 63 counties or regions, but that has greatly expanded recently.
As noted by Asymco's Horace Dediu on Twitter, Apple has added around 580 new sub-regions to the Apple Maps Mobility data collections. According to Dediu, all US states are represented in the data, as are 530 other providences.
Apple released its mobility trend data to "support the impactful work happening around the globe to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Apple noted that the data would be helpful to governments and health authorities, and could even help shape public policy, as it allows the measurement of usage of different modes of transport. The data is not connected to a user's Apple ID, nor does it have any connection to where a user has been. The data is aggregated and includes a number of factors, such as requests for directions.
According to Horace Dediu on Twitter, Apple's mobility trends now covers all US states and 530 other locations, all provinces. For the most part, Apple's mobility trends data has shown a substantial drop in the use of all methods of transport as people take heed of social distancing and stay-at-home measures. In the UK, the government has even used the data in its daily press briefings to the nation regarding the status of the pandemic in the country.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Pandora reveals how staying at home has changed our listening habits
We spoke to Pandora about the trends it's seeing in its listening data thanks to stay-at-home measures, and found out more about their latest campaign.
Google Drive gets Face ID and Touch ID 'Privacy Screen' for iOS
Google Drive for iOS has been updated. You can now secure your files using your iOS passcode, and access them with Face ID and Touch ID.
Doom Eternal EP weighs in on Mick Gordon, soundtrack controversy
There's been quite a bit of controversy over the past couple of weeks, as outraged fans learned that Mick Gordon would likely not be working with Bethesda in the future. Marty Stratton, Executive Producer on Doom Eternal, provided a lengthy statement in an open letter to the community regarding the situation.
iPhone XR + Star Wars cases = A great combo
You need to keep your iPhone XR shielded from scratches and drops anyway, so why not put your money toward a case that speaks to you. These Star Wars cases offer hearty protection and flat-out look cool.