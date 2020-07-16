What you need to know
- Apple is extending the monthly payment option for AppleCare+.
- It is coming to Canada, Australia, and Japan.
- Customers can pay monthly for coverage over two or three years.
Apple is expanding the monthly payment option for AppleCare+ to Australia, Japan, and Canada.
As reported by MacRumors:
Apple is expanding AppleCare+ monthly payment options to Canada, Australia, and Japan, allowing customers in these countries to pay for AppleCare+ for iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches on a monthly basis.
The online Apple Stores in Canada, Australia, and Japan aren't yet providing monthly payment options when checking out after new device purchases, but an AppleCare+ support document confirms the feature is rolling out.
An Apple support document has been updated to show that the AppleCare+ monthly option will soon feature in these three new countries:
In the United States, Australia, Canada, and Japan, when you purchase AppleCare+ coverage for your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch, you can choose to pay monthly or pay upfront for 24 months of coverage. (For Apple Watch Edition and Hermes, you can pay upfront for 36 months.) If you paid upfront, you can go to mysupport.apple.com to continue coverage* on a monthly basis after the 24 or 36 months is over.
AppleCare+ not only provides customers with an extended warranty but also instances of accidental damage which are often very helpful if you damage a device accidentally by dropping it or some other means.
AppleCare+ customers can pay monthly over two or three years and can choose to extend coverage on a monthly basis after this period is over. Customers can of course pay upfront for the initial two or three years of coverage, but only monthly payments are available thereafter.
