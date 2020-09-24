Apple has published new guidance on its Video Partner Program, which caused controversy earlier this year after it emerged some video platforms don't have to pay Apple's entire 30% App Store cut.

The new developer listing states:

Since 2016, the Apple Video Partner Program has enabled premium subscription video providers to participate in a new TV watching experience on the Apple TV app, helping customers discover the world's best premium video content in one app, across all their devices.

As Apple notes, the program is made for apps with premium subscription video entertainment services, and all participating apps are required to integrate key Apple technologies:

This program is designed for apps that deliver premium subscription video entertainment services. Participating apps are required to integrate with a number of Apple technologies, such as Universal Search, Siri, AirPlay, and single sign-on or zero sign-on, to ensure a seamless experience for customers. As a result of this integration, these apps are featured on the Apple TV app and throughout tvOS, and their content is discoverable through Universal Search and Siri.

The big benefit for providers is that they retain 85% of sales for customers who sign up using in-app purchases. Customers are also still able to sign up outside of the app, but can then still use the payment method for transactions inside of the app, for example, Amazon Prime Video.

Apple says that there are more than 130 partners worldwide including Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, and more. Apple details all the eligibility requirements for apps that wish to join the program. You can read the full page here.