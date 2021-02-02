What you need to know
- Apple has posted a job position for a Sr. EPM Manager.
- The job will help develop "Apple-branded Health Hardware products."
As reported by MyHealthyApple, a new job posting from Apple hints at the possibility that the company is developing its own Apple-branded hardware focused on health outside of just the Apple Watch.
The position, titled as a Sr. EPM Manager, will work for the Health Technologies team to "lead the design and development of Apple-branded Health Hardware products."
The company is looking for a Sr. EPM Manager for their Health Technologies team to lead the design and development of Apple-branded Health Hardware products. According to the posting, The EPM is also the key interface to the suppliers, driving build readiness at the factory and managing its building. Success is defined in terms of the quality and timeliness of the pre-production builds and the start of mass production.
The report speculates that such a position being available is a good sign that new health hardware from Apple may go into production "soon." When it comes to health, Apple has acquired other companies before, such as Beddit.
In the past, the company has made several acquisitions or partnerships to promote health-related hardware. The company acquired the popular sleep monitoring brand Beddit and integrated the offering into its own stores and support channels.
The position, of course, does not make it clear or provide any insight into the actual products Apple may be developing in the health category. The company's primary health-related device has been the Apple Watch, which is expected to potentially gain blood-glucose monitoring in the next update which should see a release this fall.
