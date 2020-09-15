Apple is trialing a whole new Apple Store collection experience for those who have placed an order online for in-store pickup.  Express is designed to keep people safe while the COVID-19 pandemic continues while still allowing them to collect their Apple Store items in the flesh.

The new stores, starting with a trial at Apple Burlingame in California, now more resemble banks as 9to5Mac points out. And while the experience might not be as fancy as we're used to, it's an altogether safer one given the current situation we're facing.

Apple Burlingame in Burlingame, California is the first location to pilot what Apple calls "Express," a simplified version of the Apple Store experience that resembles a bank teller window. Apple has partitioned off the entryway to the store with a temporary wall, wood counters, and plexiglass shields to serve customers at. Two sets of shelving display popular accessories available to purchase.

Beyond the items on those shelves, anyone wishing to pick something up will first need to have placed an order online. Genius Bar assistance is still available, although by appointment only.

Pretty great experience w/ new @Apple store setup in Burlingame. Folks there said it’s 1st Apple Store in the world to test “express” approach pic.twitter.com/PvW3uxyHhT — Marci Harris (@marcidale) September 14, 2020

 Express is just the latest example of Apple changing its Apple Stores and the shopping experience in the face of the pandemic. Apple has so far closed and then re-opened the majority of its worldwide Apple Stores at least once. While there doesn't yet appear to be any indication when or if this new shopping experience will roll out to a wider collection of stores, it's great to see Apple further altering its stores to meet the needs of 2020.