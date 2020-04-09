What you need to know
- Apple has expanded its Express Transit service in China.
- It now supports T-Union cards, which are accepted in 275 Chinese cities.
- Express Transit allows Apple Pay users to navigate transport systems without verifying payments with Face or Touch ID.
Apple has expanded its Express Transit service to include support for T-Union cards in China.
As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple's Express Transit support document has been updated to include China T-Union cards.
Apple Express Transit allows Apple Pay users to pass through transport systems without the need to verify payments using Face or Touch ID, which can be cumbersome and time-consuming in the fast-paced world of underground train travel.
Express Transit is available in the US on New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority network, and in Portland on all forms of transit that take Hop Fastpass. It is also available on the London Underground and in Japan on all forms of transit that accept Suica.
Previously, Express Transit was available only in Beijing and Shanghai. Shanghai and Beijing Transit cards were compatible, as well as T-Union cards in Beijing. With the latest update, Express Transit with T-Union cards is now available in 275 Chinese cities, making this a really significant expansion in the country.
Apple Pay works without Express Transit in several over countries including Australia (Sydney), Russia (Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Novosibirsk), Canada (Vancouver, Singapore (LTA), China (Guangzhou and Hangzhou) and in Chicago.
If you head on over to Apple's support page, you can see how to set up a card for Express Transit in China. You'll need iOS 11.3 or later, as well as an iPhone 6 or 6 Plus with Face ID, Touch ID or a passcode. You can find the full instructions here.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
