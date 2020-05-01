Apple has revealed that it will extend its Customer Assistance Program, allowing customers to defer their Apple Card payments through May.

Apple first made the announcement in March, stating that customers would be able to apply to defer payments if they were having difficulty making their monthly payments.

From the initial email:

We're here to help. We understand that the rapidly-evolving COVID-19 situation poses unique challenges for everyone and some customers may have difficulty making their monthly payments. Apple Card is committed to helping you lead a healthier financial life. Should you need assistance, please click here to be connected to Apple Card Support via Messages and enroll in our Customer Assistance Program, which will allow you to skip your March payment without incurring interest charges. You can expect a confirmation email in the next few days once your enrollment is complete. No further action is needed. If you have questions, you can reach an Apple Card Specialist 24/7 by sending a text or calling right from Wallet.

As 9to5Mac is now reporting, Apple has now extended this to continue through May. Users can apply for the scheme by going to the 'Wallet' app on their iPhone, and send a message to Apple Card Support requesting that they join the program. They can also contact Apple via an Apple business Chat. During Apple's earnings call yesterday, Apple teased the possibility that customers might soon be able to finance more than just the iPhone on their Apple Card.