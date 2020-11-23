In a news release on its Developer website, Apple has announced that it is once again extending the deadline for apps to offer paid online events through the company's in-app purchase system.

According to the release, Apple is extending the deadline for developers to make the necessary changes to their apps until June 30, 2021.

As the world fights COVID-19, we recognize that adapting experiences from in-person to digital continues to be a top priority. Although apps are required to offer any paid online group event experiences (one-to-few and one-to-many realtime experiences) through in-app purchase in accordance with App Store Review guideline 3.1.1, we temporarily deferred this requirement with an original deadline of December 2020. To allow additional time for developing in-app purchase solutions, this deadline has been extended to June 30, 2021.

The company also notes that real-time person-to-person events involving only two individuals can continue to offer additional payment methods.

Please note that guideline 3.1.3(d) allows apps offering realtime person-to-person experiences between two individuals (for example, tutoring students, medical consultations, real estate tours, or fitness training) to use purchase methods other than in-app purchase.

The company had originally extended the deadline for this change back in September after Facebook complained that it would negatively impact small businesses trying to survive during the pandemic.

Developers can learn more about the upcoming change and how to ensure their app meets the requirements on Apple's Developer website.