Apple has decided to extend its Chinese retail store closures beyond the initial February 10 re-opening date, according to a Bloomberg report.

Apple closed its stores last week amid concerns around the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and it said at the time that it hoped to re-open them all on February 10. But now it appears that some stores will remain closed until February 15, with some others opening a couple of days beforehand.

Some stores do still seem to be on course for a February 10 re-opening, although it's possible that will change in the coming hours and days.

Apple said in a statement to Bloomberg that it "committed to helping [its] colleagues as it prepares to re-open stores in the region.

"The entire Apple family is committed to helping our colleagues, communities, suppliers, partners and customers in China," Apple said. "As we gradually return to work, our first priority is the well-being of our teams, supplier partners and customers across China. Our thoughts continue to be with those affected by the coronavirus and those working around the clock to treat, study and contain its spread."

Apple also continues to make preparations to open its corporate offices, while some stores will operate under limited opening hours when they do eventually open their doors.