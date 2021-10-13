If your AirPods Pro earbuds are crackling or the Active Noise Cancellation not working, you have another year to get them repaired for free.

As spotted by a user on Reddit, Apple has extended its service program for AirPods Pro from two to three years. The program, which launched in 2020, covers a few different kinds of issues some owners were experiencing:

Crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise or while talking on the phone

Active Noise Cancellation not working as expected, such as a loss of bass sound, or an increase in background sounds, such as street or airplane noise

Apple says that the program is limited to AirPods Pro and only covers units that were manufactured before October of 2020. The program now covers your earbuds for three years after the purchase date.

If you have a pair of AirPods Pro and are experiencing the issue, you have a number of ways to get them repaired or replaced. You can either take them to an Apple Store, one of the company's third-party service providers, or to contact Apple Support for potential shipping options:

Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

Make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store.

Contact Apple Support.

Apple is rumored to launch its 3rd generation AirPods at its upcoming virtual event on Monday, October 18. The company is also expected to announce its long-awaited redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.