Finally, Apple has announced its new external display at WWDC, the Pro Display XDR. With new specs, ports, and a fancy new screen, here's everything you need to know about the Pro Display XDR!

The new Apple external display is a Retina 6K display, with a 32-inch LCD display and a native resolution of 6010-by-3384, making it 20 million pixels!

Brightness

The brightness of the Pro Display XDR is pretty impressive. It can run consistently at 1000 nits!

Up to six Pro Display XDR

With Thunderbolt 3, you can run up to six Pro Display XDR at once, meaning you can have access to a landscape of 120 million pixels!