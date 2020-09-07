According to a report from Reuters, Italy has opened an antitrust investigation into Apple, Google, and Dropbox over each company's cloud computing services. The country's antitrust watchdog, the Autorita' Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato, is investigating the companies for "improper commercial practices" and "unfair clauses in contract conditions."

This is the third antitrust investigation launched by Italy into Apple. Most recently, the country launched an investigation into Apple and Amazon over sales tactics. That investigation, as stated by the AGCM, focuses specifically on whether Apple and Amazon worked together to restrict the sale of Apple and Beats products from third-party sellers on Amazon's website.

"This investigation is aimed at ascertaining whether Apple and Amazon have put in place an agreement restricting competition to prohibit the sale of Apple and Beats branded products by electronics retailers not participating in the official Apple program, subjects, the latter, who however, they legitimately purchase products from wholesalers and then resell them to retail."

In addition, Apple also lost an appeal in Italy over the never-ending iPhone slow down scandal. Years ago, Apple slowed down iPhone performance of older devices in order to maintain battery performance. The court ruled that Apple should have notified consumers of the change, therefore rejecting the company's appeal over the original ruling.