Apple features disabled photographer Jordan Nicholson on its Instagram

What you need to know
- As part of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Apple is highlighting Jordan Nicholson.
- Nicholson is an iPhone photographer that was born with TAR Syndrome.
As part of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Apple redesigned its Accessibility website and launched a new collection of accessibility support videos on its Apple Support YouTube channel. The redesign organizes the site under four categories (Vision, Mobility, Hearing, and Cognitive) that provide tools and resources on how to personalize Apple devices to their needs.
In addition, the company is showcasing the photography of Jordan Nicholson, an iPhone photographer who was born with TAR Syndrome, on its official Instragram account.
Nicholson says that his disability, in his view, gave him a one-of-a-kind perspective that everyone should cherish as their superpower.
"I was born with thrombocytopenia absent radius syndrome, or TAR Syndrome, which means I'm missing the radius bone in both my arms. I think my disability gave me the confidence to explore my own unique way of looking at the world. My worldview is one where I'm always looking for beauty wherever I can find it, in places that people might sometimes miss. Don't underestimate the immense value of your one-of-a-kind perspective. There's only one you and that is your superpower."
You can check out all of Jordan Nicholson's work on his website or on his Instagram.
