Apple has updated its France and UK homepages to include government guidance regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

As reported by MacGeneration:

It is the turn of the French site of Apple to relay the advice of the Government in matters of protection against the COVID-19. The home page links to the official video already offered in the News widget and on the App Store.

In Europe, the home of the British site Apple also directs to content from the government and the National Health Service. In this country, Apple TV and its TV app are used to transmit video instructions. In France, Apple has not (yet?) Used its TV box as a support, no message relating to the coronavirus appears there.