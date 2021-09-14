Today, Apple hosted its anticipated "California Streaming" event. At the virtual event, the company announced the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, redesigned iPad mini, and 9th generation iPad.

While it is easy to get caught up with a redesigned iPad mini or the new cameras in the the iPhone 13 Pro models, the company also revealed an important detail when it comes to the storage options on the iPhone and iPad that you may have missed.

Storage on the base model iPhone and iPad has always been a concern. For years, the base model iPad started at 32GB of storage and the iPhone started at 64GB of storage. In almost every review you would read or watch, the reviewer would caution customers about this and suggest that they upgrade the storage for fear or running out of space. It's a self-inflicted criticism that Apple has dealt with for years.