Apple finds new ways to support (RED) as it combats HIV/AIDS and COVID-19

Apple today announced that it is expanding its partnership with (RED) as the battle with HIV/AIDS and COVID-19 continues. To mark World AIDS Day, Appl has announced that it has already helped raise almost $250 million in the 14 years it has been supporting (RED).

That money has been put to good use, with almost 11 million people helped with care and support services and more than 167 million HIV tests carried out. Almost 14 million people are now receiving ongoing live-saving treatment, too.

Apple sells various products carrying the (PRODUCT) RED branding including iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. The company has also announced that it is donating $1 for every purchase made using Apple Pay. Any purchase made using the payment methods at an Apple Store, via apple.com, or in the Apple Store app will trigger a donation to the Global Fund's COVID-19 response.

Apple is also helping raise awareness, using Apple Music as a vehicle.

On Apple Music, listeners can tune into the debut of "Jaiye" ("Time of Our Lives") by Nigerian musician LADIPOE, remixed by DJ Sigag and Aluna — the first single off "DANCE (RED) SAVE LIVES Vol. III." Users can also listen to the interview with LADIPOE, Aluna, and Don Jazzy on The Ebro Show on Apple Music 1 ...

Various Apple Stores around the world are also carrying (PRODUCT) RED branding in honor of World AIDS Day, too.

Anche nel pessimo 2020 c’è #WorldAIDSDay: tradizionalmente gli Apple Store si colorano di rosso x segnalare prodotti @RED, a volte il logo (https://t.co/pHwnXcEZV3 o https://t.co/5ehuacljwg) ed a volte solo con la vetrofania https://t.co/6uLmP6N9Bu (grazie a @AT181903_ x le foto) pic.twitter.com/hZjrImkd6d — setteBIT (@setteBIT) December 1, 2020

You can see Apple's full announcement in the Apple Newsroom alongside all the facts and figures relating to its work with the AIDS charity.