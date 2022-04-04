Apple Fitness+, its subscription-based guided workout service, is gaining new postpartum workouts to help new mothers regain their fitness.

While Apple Fitness+ already has exercise routines designed specifically for people who have just had a baby, these new workouts will focus on specific muscles that often need strengthening after giving birth, reports CNET.

This subscription service that pairs with the Apple Watch already includes workouts designed for pregnancy as part of a broader library of exercises. The program's new postpartum workouts will include strength and core exercises, including some that target the pelvic floor. The pelvic floor is a group of muscles supporting the organs in the pelvis that relax during the birthing process and may need to be strengthened. While you should still check in with your health care provider to see what level of activity is safe for you after pregnancy, the Fitness Plus workouts are intended both for people who had a C-section and those who had a vaginal delivery. They'll also include modifications based on how active you were during your pregnancy, or how mildly or intensely you'd like to start exercising again.

Of note is the fact that these specific Apple Fitness+ workouts will be designed to run for just ten minutes, something that those with newborns will absolutely appreciate. Finding the time to do anything, let alone exercise, isn't always easy with a new baby at home.

The report also notes that there will be "mindful cooldowns with stretching and messages about patience and self-care for new parents" added to the service, too.

Apple Fitness+ is one of the best iPhone and iPad guided workout services available, thanks partly to its Apple Watch and Apple TV component. People can use their Apple Watch to check on their heart rate while watching the workout instructions on their big screen, for example.