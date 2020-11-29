Apple Fitness+ instructors tease their workouts ahead of launch

Reported by 9to5Mac, a bunch of instructors from Apple's upcoming Fitness+ subscription service have taken to Instagram to tease the service. According to their posts, they are currently recording their workouts and that service is launching "soon."

As part of the teaser campaign, the instructors are tagging both Apple's own Apple Fitness+ Instagram account and the posts use the famous #CloseYourRings hashtag.

While it is still unknown when Apple Fitness+ will launch to the public, Apple has promised that it is coming by the end of the year. A recent report also showed that the subscription service was included with the watchOS 7.2 beta, so a release is certainly imminent.

Apple Fitness+ is Apple's upcoming subscription service that allows you to take a workout class from almost anywhere. Classes will feature exercises like running, biking, weight lifting, yoga, dancing, and more. You'll be able to take classes on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, with your Apple Watch readings showing on the screen as you exercise.

The service will cost $9.99 per month of $79.99 per year. It is also included in the Apple One Premier subscription bundle for $29.95, which also includes all of Apple's other subscription services like Apple Music, Apple TV+, and more. For those who recently purchased an Apple Watch, the company is also offering a 3-month free trial to the service when it launches.