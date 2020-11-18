Reported by MacRumors, Apple Fitness+ may be included with the upcoming release of iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2. When Apple originally announced its fitness service back in September, it promised that it would be released to the public by the end of the year.

The report notes that a user on the watchOS 7.2 beta noticed a "what's new" screen after updating that includes Apple Fitness+ as one of the new features for the Apple Watch.