Apple Fitness Plus Watchos 7Source: MacRumors

What you need to know

  • Apple Fitness+ will likely come with iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2.
  • Each update is expected to come out in December.

Reported by MacRumors, Apple Fitness+ may be included with the upcoming release of iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2. When Apple originally announced its fitness service back in September, it promised that it would be released to the public by the end of the year.

The report notes that a user on the watchOS 7.2 beta noticed a "what's new" screen after updating that includes Apple Fitness+ as one of the new features for the Apple Watch.

As noted on the MacRumors forums, the current watchOS 7.2 beta that was released this morning has a splash screen with what's new, and Apple Fitness+ is listed as one of the features ... The first iOS 14.3 beta also had an unfinished mention of Apple Fitness+ in the Analytics portion of the Privacy settings, but it has since been removed.

Apple Fitness Plus Watchos 7Source: MacRumors

The releases of iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2 have been anticipated for December, so Apple Fitness+ coming along with the new updates seems a reasonable conclusion.

Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday

Apple Fitness+ is Apple's streaming fitness service that will allow you to follow guided workouts on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. While you are working out, your rings from your Apple Watch will display on the screen of the device you are using, offering a more integrated experience for those looking to run, bike, lift, do yoga, dance, and more from their living room to their hotel room.

Apple Fitness Plus Screens Appletv Ipadpro Applewatch Iphone11Source: Apple

Apple Fitness+ will cost $9.99 per month or be included in the Apple One Premier bundle for $29.95 per month which includes all of Apple's services for the entire family.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.