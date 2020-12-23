Apple has confirmed an issue with its M1 chip and ultrawide external displays, saying it plans to fix the issue in a future update.

Reported by MacRumors:

In a new support document, Apple has acknowledged that when an ultrawide or super-ultrawide external display is connected to a Mac with the M1 chip, some resolutions supported by the display may not be available currently.

Apple's new document states:

If the supported resolution isn't available on an ultrawide or super-ultrawide external display connected to your Mac with Apple M1 chip If you connect an ultrawide or super-ultrawide monitor to your Mac with Apple M1 chip, some resolutions supported by your display may not be available. Apple is aware of this issue and resolution is planned for a future macOS update. To see the additional resolutions for your external display, choose Apple menu  > System Preferences, click Displays, then press and hold the Option key while you click Scaled.

The document was only published on December 22, however, there is no indication as to the timing of the upcoming fix.

As MacRumors notes, users can at present see additional resolutions available by holding the Option key and clicking 'scaled' in the Displays section of System Preferences.