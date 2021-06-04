What you need to know
- Apple TV 4K (2021) users have been hit with a bug that shows some 4K content as only available in HD.
- Reports say the new tvOS 14.7 beta has fixed this issue.
A new report says that Apple's latest tvOS 14.7 beta has fixed an issue with 4K content being displayed incorrectly on the new Apple TV 4K (2021)
According to both 9to5Mac and AppleInsider, the new tvOS beta 2 released this week has fixed a problemw here some 4K content only showed up on the new Apple TV 4K (2021) as HD. From our previous report:
A new report says users of the new Apple TV 4K (2021) are seeing content incorrectly labeled on their devices, but that it's unclear if it is being played in the right format.
From 9to5Mac:
Some users have noticed that on the new Apple TV 4K, their TV shows and movies do not appear to be listed as 4K, instead of showing as HD. This applies to third-party apps like Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney+, as well as iTunes content through the standalone iTunes Movies and TV Shows apps.
The primary Apple TV app appears to be unaffected and correctly labels all 4K content as 4K …
There is no indication as to what may have caused the bug or how it has been resolved. Nor does it seem to be any clearer as to whether the issue was simply a labeling problem or whether the content was not actually being played in 4K.
The new Apple TV is the best Apple TV the company has ever made, but limited improvements over the previous generation make the question of should you upgrade to the Apple TV 4K a difficult one to answer.
Our pick
Apple TV 4K (2021)
Minor, but welcome improvements
There's no doubt that the Apple TV 4K (2021) can produce a better picture than the previous model; however, that will only make a difference if you have a TV that can support it. The A12 Bionic inside will make it faster, making Apple Arcade run more smoothly, and the addition of Wi-Fi 6 is nice if you have a Wi-Fi 6 router.
