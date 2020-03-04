Apple's Oriocenter store in Bergamo, Italy is set to close this weekend following a government decree regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

Apple is set to shutter a single mall location, Apple Oriocenter, on March 7 and 8 on orders from the Italian government. As demanded by a decree of the President of the Council of Ministers issued last week, all medium and large retail stores, as well as commercial establishments within shopping centers, in the provinces of Bergamo, Lodi, Piacenza, and Cremona are to close on Saturday and Sunday to prevent spread of the new coronavirus. Similar measures were established for other provinces and territories.

As the report notes, several stores were closed last weekend in a similar move. The tweet at the heart of the story postulates that four Apple stores will have to close as a result of the move, however, no other closures are reflected on Apple's Italian retail store websites, only Bergamo.

4 Apple Store lombardi sono rimasti chiusi lo scorso sabato e domenica https://t.co/Zw232SLCS2, x il 7 e 8 marzo il sito di Apple segnala solo la chiusura di Orio al Serio (BG), però già gli eventi TodayAtApple sono spariti nel nord x tutta la settimana https://t.co/V7YHvchrcS pic.twitter.com/wXiVHuxVaz — setteBIT (@setteBIT) March 4, 2020

The Oriocenter store will close at 22:00 on Friday, March 6, reopening at 09:00 on Monday, March 9.

Apple recently issued a memo to employees restricting travel to Italy, as well as South Korea. From that report:

The company explained in the memo that it will now be restricting travel to China, South Korea, and Italy. Only "business-critical" travel will be permitted, and those wanting to go will have to get approval from a Vice President of the company.

