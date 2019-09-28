A court in Delhi has today extended the deadline given to Apple earlier this week by which is was asked to provide the location data of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl from Unnao.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma, presiding over the case, had previously directed Apple to supply the location data of Sengar on the date the incident is alleged to have taken place. The previous deadline for a response had been today. In a hearing held in-chambers, the same judge extended that deadline until October 9. It is reported by The New Indian Express that Apple had requested the extra time to locate and access the data. Counsel for Apple told the judge that they would need to seek instructions with regards to whether or not the data requested was available, whether it had actually been stored and, if it had been, where it was located.

Apple is also still trying to establish in what format the data (if available) is to be presented to the court. The court further ordered that the data be accompanied by an affadavit containing a certificate from the system analyst or else an authorised person within Apple, presumably to establish authenticity of the evidence.