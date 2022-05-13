Apple is circulating anti-union talking points to store leaders in the U.S. in a bid to discourage employees from forming unions, according to a new report.

As reported by Vice:

Apple is circulating a series of anti-union talking points to store leaders to use with employees in the United States, amid fears that a wave of unionization could break out across its U.S. stores.

According to the report the points highlight that "workers could lose career growth opportunities, the ability to take time off for personal reasons, and merit-based promotions if they vote to unionize," warning employees that the quality of their work may not even be a factor in some cases. Managers have also been told to warn employees they could face fewer opportunities and less flexibility, stating a union "could fundamentally change the way we work."

The points come as three Apple stores have filed to hold union elections in Atlanta, New York City, and Towson, Maryland. The report continues:

Motherboard obtained and verified Apple's talking points, which were attached to an email sent to Apple store leaders. "What makes a store great is having a team that works together well," one of the talking points says. "That can't always happen when a union represents a store's team members."

The report says that multiple stores in the U.S. had been sent these points, with one employee confirming that all of the points from the two-page document had been mentioned by managers at the store, including in Apple's daily morning 'Downloads,' held at the start of each stay among staff.

It has also been reported that Apple has hired the services of "union-busting" lawyers also used by Starbucks and Mcdonald's to try and quash the movement. You can read the full report including the full document circulated to store managers here.