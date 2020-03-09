Following the news that Apple told Apple Park employees to work from home where possible, Tim Cook has now told worldwide employees to do the same. Apple is allowing people to work remotely in an effort to help prevent coronavirus spreading,

Apple is also set to try and "reduce human density" as it cuts the number of people attending stores for tech support and training.

Beyond encouraging work from home, Cook said Apple is "making a major effort to reduce human density and ensure those teams that are on-site can do their work safely and with peace of mind." Apple is implementing "new efforts to maximize interpersonal space and continuing, enhanced deep cleanings," according to the memo. This includes reducing human density and occupancy at Apple classes and Genius Bar appointments at stores.

Cook also noted that hourly workers would continue to receive pay if they're at an office that has closed.

While Apple confirmed the memo to Bloomberg, Jon Prosser appears to have managed to get his hands on it in its entirety. We can't confirm it's validity, but it does match up with Bloomberg's reporting.

As originally reported by @markgurman, Tim Cook sent a memo to employees telling them they can work from home this week. Calls Coronavirus situation “challenging” and “unprecedented”.



Apple and other tech companies continue to take steps to try and get the coronavirus outbreak under control, as does its international partners.

