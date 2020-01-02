UK-based GPU supplier Imagination Technologies has announced that it is again working with Apple after years of public falling out and accusations of employee poaching.

Apple first told Imagination Technologies that it would stop relying on its GPUs for use in iPhones and iPads back in 2017. It said that would happen within two years, with Apple moving to its own chips as soon as the 2018 iPhone X and iPhone 8. But that wasn't the end of it.

Since then the two companies have gone back and forth, arguing over various points including whether Apple poached the UK outfit's employees. But now there's been an announcement, with Imagination issuing a short statement saying that all is now well. In fact, the two companies have signed a new multi-year deal.