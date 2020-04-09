What you need to know
- The Apple Education team has '30 Creative Activities for Kids' to stay engaged.
- Tim Cook tweeted out the activities list this afternoon.
- All of the activities use an iPad or iPhone.
While more and more students are staying home due to school closings, many parents are having to juggle both working from home and keeping their kids engaged. In an effort to provide parents with some ideas, the Apple Education team has put together '30 Creative Activities for Kids'.
Tim Cook tweeted out the activities from the Apple Education team saying that "we know parents out there are juggling a lot in this challenging time. Apple's education team has some fun ways to keep kids everywhere creating."
We know parents out there are juggling a lot in this challenging time. Apple's education team has some fun ways to keep kids everywhere creating. #CreativityForKids https://t.co/hWIrWeSqGG— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 9, 2020
The program is a simple PDF document that parents can print out and use to have fun with their kids. The activities are mostly based on having an iPad handy, but the team says you can also use an iPhone.
"Explore 30 fun, constructive, and creative activities to do with built-in features of iPad (you can also use an iPhone). Designed for children in grades PK–2, these activities can easily be tailored for the whole family."
Each activity details the idea as well as how to get started. For example, the 'Personify something' activity encourages kids and parents to "take a photo of an everyday object at home or outside, and draw on it using Markup to transform it into a character."
You can check out all '30 Creative Activities for Kids' on the Apple Education website.
