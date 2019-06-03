Apple has just announced the WWDC 2019 Apple Design Award Winners. These apps for iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS are the best of the best. They're the most clever. They're the ones that make the best use of what Apple has to offer. They're the apps that stand out for their design and innovation.

How does Apple choose its winners?

Apple judges apps based on three criteria:

Design: Apps that feature a strong visual design, efficiency, ease of use, attention to detail, and internal coherence. Technology: Apps that are fast and responsive, take full advantage of Apple's latest devices, and use the latest Apple technologies to do new and interesting things. Innovation: Apps that feature new ideas, uniqueness, platform differentiation, and things that weren't possible in the past.

Winners

Ordia by Loju LTD (London): A one-finger action game that lets you jump, bounce, stick, and slide your way through a hazard-filled world.

Flow by Moleskine Srl (Singapore, Australia, Canada, USA): Create drawings, illustrations, notes, and more with this easy-to-use, customizable notebook app.

The Gardens Between by The Voxel Agents (Australia): A storybook-style game with vibrant, unique puzzles and loads of accolades, including Mac Game of the Year in 2018.

Asphalt 9: Legends by Gameloft (France): A hyper-realistic, arcade-style racing game.

Pixelmator Photo by Pixelmator Team (Lithuania): A desktop-class photo editor with built-in machine learning tools to help you simply and easily edit your photos.

ELOH by Broken Rules (Austria, USA, Portugal): A rhythm-based, easygoing puzzle game with beautiful, vibrant graphics.

Butterfly iQ by Butterfly Network (USA): A companion app for Butterfly Network's low-cost, accessible ultrasound probe.

Thumper by Drool LLC (Korea, USA): A unique, rhythm-based game with incredible graphics and an intense gaming experience including real-time orientation switching and haptic feedback.

HomeCourt by NEX Team Inc. (Hong Kong, USA): An AI-based basketball training companion. The app uses NEX Team Inc.'s proprietary AI technology to track your workouts and shots and provide feedback and analysis.

Winners of the Apple Design Awards receive: