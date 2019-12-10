Apple has told a U.S. District Court that it has "deep concerns" that two former employees charged with stealing trade secrets will try to flee to China if they are not monitored.

Xioalang Zhang and Jizhong Chen have both been charged with one count of trade secrets theft after it emerged that both had taken files from Apple. According to Reuters, Zhang took files relating to Apple's self-driving car project, Titan, "before disclosing that the was going to work for a Chinese competitor." Zhang was arrested at San Jose Airport last year whilst trying to board a flight to China.

With regards to the other accused, the report states: